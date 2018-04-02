Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge inspires creative spirit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge inspires creative spirit

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our community through the arts.

The Arts Council, established in 1973, endeavors to promote cultural growth, economic development, and educational enhancement through the arts in the 11-parish region that it serves.

SERVES 11-PARISH REGION

  • Ascension
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberville
  • Livingston
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Helena
  • Tangipahoa
  • Washington
  • West Feliciana
  • West Baton Rouge

As the official arts agency for the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge, the organization serves as a hub for information and resources organizations and residents across the state.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge provides resources and professional development for creative professionals and educators; performance series; in-school artists’ residencies; and re-granting of private, municipal, and state funds for artists & arts organizations.

The organization impacts more than 200,000 people annual through free public art events & series, including Ebb & Flow Festival and Sunday in the Park.

These events spur economic activity in regions that they serve, through cultural tourism and dollars spent on retail, travel, lodging, food, child care and other local businesses. Through performing arts, education and community engagement programming, and administrative positions, Arts Council employs or contracts with more than 250 artists each year from the state of Louisiana.

ARTS COUNCIL
427 Laurel St.
Baton Rouge

Information on this page was provided by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

