Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge inspires creative spirit

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our community through the arts.

The Arts Council, established in 1973, endeavors to promote cultural growth, economic development, and educational enhancement through the arts in the 11-parish region that it serves.

SERVES 11-PARISH REGION

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

Tangipahoa

Washington

West Feliciana

West Baton Rouge

As the official arts agency for the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge, the organization serves as a hub for information and resources organizations and residents across the state.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge provides resources and professional development for creative professionals and educators; performance series; in-school artists’ residencies; and re-granting of private, municipal, and state funds for artists & arts organizations.

The organization impacts more than 200,000 people annual through free public art events & series, including Ebb & Flow Festival and Sunday in the Park.

These events spur economic activity in regions that they serve, through cultural tourism and dollars spent on retail, travel, lodging, food, child care and other local businesses. Through performing arts, education and community engagement programming, and administrative positions, Arts Council employs or contracts with more than 250 artists each year from the state of Louisiana.

ARTS COUNCIL

427 Laurel St.

Baton Rouge

Information on this page was provided by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.