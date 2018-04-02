Deal reduces charges against daughter of star ballet dancers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deal reduces charges against daughter of star ballet dancers

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - The socialite daughter of two world-famous New York ballet dancers has reached an agreement to resolve burglary charges in Camden, Maine.

Police said drugs and alcohol were factors when 21-year-old Talicia Martins and a friend broke into The Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone last summer.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the agreement calls for two burglary charges to be dropped and a third to be reduced if she meets stipulations including staying out of trouble for a year. Her sentence would then be capped at 35 days and her attorney could argue for a reduction.

Her lawyer didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and Peter Martins, the ballet's retired chief.

