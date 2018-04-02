Louisiana's failed special session cost taxpayers almost $650k

The future of the state's budget is uncertain after lawmakers ended the special session early (Source: WAFB)

New numbers are out highlighting the failure of the recent special session.

The 15-day special session came with a roughly $640,000 price tag. A good chunk of that cash ends up in the pockets of lawmakers, with about $320,000 going toward per diems and travel expenses.

Political experts already say to expect another special session later this spring.

