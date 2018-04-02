Knock Knock Museum hosts clean up day on City Park Lake

Staff and volunteers with the Knock Knock Museum rolled up their sleeves Monday morning to pick up trash in and around City Park Lake.

Crews collected enough trash from the to fill several garbage bags. Monday’s work was an effort to clean and prepare the lake for the Knock Knock Museum’s inaugural Duck Derby fundraiser scheduled for June 9.

The lake will be turned into a sea of yellow on June 9 as thousands of rubber ducks will race across the lake.

Funds raised during the Duck Derby will go help sustain the museum’s innovative programming.

Miriam Scharff, a Knock Knock Museum staff member explained that the museum is designed to encourage learning through play in children 8 years and younger.

“We make sure in the museum everything, is something they see in their everyday life. We have that’s all about a car garage, so there’s the mechanical tools in there, things that they’re going to see if their mom or dad goes to a mechanic shop. We have a grocery store, we have a restaurant, so there are things they’re going to see (outside of the museum) but not necessarily play with.”

You can donate to the Knock Knock Museum by adopting a duck on April 3. More information about the museum and the Duck Derby can be found at http://knockknockmuseum.org/DUCKDERBY/.

