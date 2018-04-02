Trump administration sues California over sales of US land - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump administration sues California over sales of US land

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, file). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, a pop-up inflatable President Donald Trump is erected during a rally against a scheduled visit by President Trump in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Trump administration is suing Cal... (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, file). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, a pop-up inflatable President Donald Trump is erected during a rally against a scheduled visit by President Trump in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Trump administration is suing Cal...
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif. The Trump adm... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers' Association at the 26th annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento, Calif. The Trump adm...
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, discusses the state's housing problems at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. The Trump administration is ... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, discusses the state's housing problems at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. The Trump administration is ...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued California over a law that aims to give the state power to override the sale of federal lands, the latest battle between President Donald Trump and the nation's most populous state.

California lawmakers in September gave the state the first right to purchase federal lands or to arrange for a specific buyer - part of an aggressive effort in the heavily Democratic state to thwart the president's agenda in his first year. They cited concerns that the Trump administration would allow more logging, oil drilling or development on some of the 46 million acres owned by the federal government in California.

The lawsuit comes less than a month after Sessions visited Sacramento to announce he was suing California over laws that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The state has sparred with the federal government over a wide range of immigration and environmental policies, most recently over vehicle emissions standards and offshore drilling.

The Justice Department's newest lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento, argues that the state has no power to interfere with federal land sales, citing the Constitution and the 1850 act of Congress that admitted California to the union.

"Once again, the California Legislature has enacted an extreme state law attempting to frustrate federal policy," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

The U.S. government says California's law, which took effect Jan. 1, is delaying land sales - even for projects that have been in the works for years - and is depressing their value. The auction of 1.7 acres owned by the U.S. Postal Service was suspended when nobody bid, and a developer looking to purchase property at the now-closed Naval Air Station Alameda has requested a delay, the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit also cites the sale of Army property east of San Francisco, which the state declined to purchase. The State Lands Commission has requested information about a planned property sale in Santa Barbara County to decide whether to buy first, according to the lawsuit.

"Yet again, Donald Trump and his administration are attacking our state and our very way of life," Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a member of the State Lands Commission and a Democrat running for governor, said in a statement.

California Democrats welcomed the latest fight and vowed to defend the law.

"Our public lands should not be on the auction block to the highest bidder," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, said in a statement. "We're prepared, as always, to do what it takes to protect our people, our resources and our values."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma teacher: 'I'd be on food stamps' without second job

    Oklahoma teacher: 'I'd be on food stamps' without second job

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:24:03 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:57:25 GMT
    (AP Photos/Sean Murphy). This combination of photos shows teachers rallying for education at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday, April 2, 2018, from left, Dan Holcomb, a science teacher from Leedey, Okla., LaDonna Crampton, a third-grade t...(AP Photos/Sean Murphy). This combination of photos shows teachers rallying for education at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday, April 2, 2018, from left, Dan Holcomb, a science teacher from Leedey, Okla., LaDonna Crampton, a third-grade t...
    Second jobs have become a necessity for many teachers in Oklahoma, which ranks near the bottom annually in educator salaries.More >>
    Second jobs have become a necessity for many teachers in Oklahoma, which ranks near the bottom annually in educator salaries.More >>

  • US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

    US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:44:05 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:57:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...
    US and China exchange sanctions, raising fears of a full-blown trade war.More >>
    US and China exchange sanctions, raising fears of a full-blown trade war.More >>

  • Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows

    Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:16:07 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:57:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). Hundreds of Kentucky teachers protest outside of Gov. Matt Bevin's office on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday night that makes changes to the state's pension system. Bevin could...(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Hundreds of Kentucky teachers protest outside of Gov. Matt Bevin's office on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday night that makes changes to the state's pension system. Bevin could...
    Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
    Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly