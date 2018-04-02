Entrepreneur with autism showcases his original art at state capitol

The Arts Council of the Greater Baton Rouge area is showcasing the art of an autistic entrepreneur on World Autism Day, April 2.

Nate Hausmann, who also works at the Arts Council, shared some of his original art inside the Louisiana State Capitol rotunda Monday.

"I wouldn't be able to be here if it wasn't for them," Hausmann said about the Arts Council.

Renee Chatelain, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge President/CEO, says the council teams up with Arc Baton Rouge and GatewayTransitional Center to connect with artists with special needs, and in some cases, provide them with job opportunities.

Hausmann believes art is important for everyone to have in their life. "Art defines creativity. Creativity inspires the art,” he said.

Not only is Hausmann an artist, he also wrote and illustrated a book called “ABC Animals.” It was an idea he came up with as a gift for his cousin, who was born in 2008.

Hausmann went on to expand his "ABC Animal” idea with an “ABC Animal Flash Card Memory Game” and “ABC Animal Wooden Blocks.”

To make his "ABC Animal Wooden Blocks," first Hausmann says he goes to construction sites to get 2 x 4 wooden scraps. After they’re sanded, he paints and decorates them, first by pasting his own animal drawings on the blocks. He says he uses Photoshop to add a watercolor background to his drawings.

The wooden blocks can be purchased as an educational toy or room décor. Many of his customers buy the blocks to spell out a child’s name. If you have wooden scraps you want to donate to his art projects, call 225-229-9093.

You can buy Hausmann’s book, blocks, or flashcards at the Arts Council or on his website.

