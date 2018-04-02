Gateway Transition Center serves local individuals with autism

GATEWAY TRANSITION CENTER

Gateway Transition Center (GTC) serves individuals with autism. GTC’s comprehensive and intensive programs are focused on helping young adults on the autism spectrum to be more independent and live a more fulfilled life.

10510 Joor Rd., Suite 100

Baton Rouge

HOURS

Mon – Fri

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HISTORY

Steve and Sharon Whitlow, a couple with a 15-year-old son on the autism spectrum, founded GTC in August 2014 in response to a need for specialized transition services for individuals with autism transitioning out of high school and into adulthood in the Greater Baton Rouge area. GTC received tax-exempt status in April 2015. The Board of Directors and an Advisory Board, consisting of individuals with professional experience and training in areas of interest to the program, were formed in August 2014 and began planning meetings, and in July 2015, Cassie Dinecola was hired as Executive Director. The inaugural programming began in Fall 2015.

For more information about GTC, email info@gtcbr.org or call (225) 384-6338.

