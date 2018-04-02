From the First Alert Forecast Team

The weather should be staying mild and dry Monday evening and overnight as we await our next rainmaker. Clouds will return through the night and most WAFB communities can expect mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday’s sunrise. Be ready for pockets of fog on Tuesday morning as well, although we do not anticipate widespread fog at this time. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s in and around the Red Stick, a little on the muggy side to start the day.

Count on a sun/cloud mix for Tuesday. It will be a windy day as well. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon with south winds running 10 to 20 mph accompanied by higher gusts. But Tuesday stays mainly dry through the evening commute.

A fast-moving cold front will sweep across the state from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Our current guidance suggests that showers and storms will arrive in metro Baton Rouge before midnight, but the action should move out of the entire WAFB area by or soon after sunrise.

As with most spring cold fronts, we must be prepared for a few strong to severe storms with this frontal event. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of the WAFB area under a slight risk for severe storms through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The main threat will be from thunderstorm generated winds, however, we cannot exclude the low-end chance for large hail (1” or greater) and even one or two brief tornadoes.

Make sure that you have the WAFB Weather App ready to go (or a NOAA weather radio) and check to be sure that alerts are activated for your device’s app in the event your local area comes under a severe weather threat during the overnight hours.

Given the speed at which the front should move through, rain totals will run under 1” for most WAFB neighborhoods.

The front will move over the coastal waters by the mid morning and should be well to the southeast by the afternoon, taking the rains and clouds with it. After a morning start in the mid 50s for Wednesday with the rains ending, we can expect clearing skies for the afternoon. However, the cool and dry continental air behind the cold front will mean highs on Wednesday only around 70° for metro Baton Rouge.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday, with a chilly start in the mid 40s for the Red Stick. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately, rain quickly returns to the WAFB First Alert Forecast. Plan for scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday, with rain likely on Saturday. Sunday looks to be mostly dry, but the extended outlook has scattered afternoon showers returning for next Monday.

