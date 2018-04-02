Clarification: Tax Law-Winners and Losers story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Clarification: Tax Law-Winners and Losers story

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, from left, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confer before a news conference at th... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, from left, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confer before a news conference at th...

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a story April 2 and April 3 about the winners and losers of the new tax overhaul, The Associated Press reported that Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan stood to receive a potential windfall from the legislation he helped shepherd. The story implied the amount of the windfall was at least $80 million. That figure is a minimum estimate of the congressman's net worth, not the amount of a potential windfall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise

    On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:35:58 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:32:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-U.S. trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday issued a $50 billion list of ...(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-U.S. trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday issued a $50 billion list of ...
    World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>
    World's 2 biggest economies at the edge of most perilous trade conflict since WWII.More >>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:32:17 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:39:05 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:31:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this March 30, 2018 photo, Dr. Kim Schrier, a candidate in Washington state's 8th District race, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash. Schrier, a pediatrician who's leading the Democratic field in fundraising, is among eig...
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    Democrats target Washington House district that's been held by Republicans since its establishment almost four decades ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly