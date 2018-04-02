LSU sorority to host Olympic gold medalist, sexual abuse survivor for talk in April

Aly Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist and sexual abuse survivor and activist, will speak at LSU on Wednesday, April 11.

The talk will be held in the PMAC on April 11 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Gamma Zeta chapter of Delta Gamma is hosting the event for its biennial Lectureship in Values and Ethics.

At the event, Raisman will discuss the values and ethics she follows as a gymnast, athlete, and activist through a moderated Q&A session.

Raisman is the two-time captain of gold medal winning U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team in 2012 and 2016. She was also the most decorated gymnast at the 2012 Olympics and the first American gymnast to win gold in the floor exercise. She also won a silver medal in the all-around competition in 2016. She is the second most decorated American gymnast of all time with six Olympics medals. She's also one of only two U.S. gymnasts to make back-to-back Olympic teams in more than 15 years.

Raisman uses her position to promote positive body image and to encourage everyone to be comfortable in their own skin. Raisman also shares her story of surviving sexual abuse and advocates for changes within gymnastics to prevent abuse in the future.

Seating at the event is first come, first serve. The PMAC is located on N Stadium Road next to Tiger Stadium.

