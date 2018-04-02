EPA to ease back emissions standards - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EPA to ease back emissions standards

By The Associated Press

Environmental regulators announced on Monday they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Obama was not appropriate and set standards "too high."

The Environmental Protection Agency said it completed a review that will affect vehicles for model years 2022-2025. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the agency will work with all states, including California, to finalize new standards.

California has a waiver that allows it to impose stricter rules. Some conservative groups are pressing Pruitt to get rid of the waiver but California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has said the state will resist. Automakers want to avoid the expense of building two versions of cars and trucks: one for states like California and another for the rest of the country.

