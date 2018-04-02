Drunk driver sentenced in crash that claimed life of St. Mary Parish woman

A Texas man was recently sentenced in connection with a wreck in 2017 that left a St. Mary Parish woman dead.

On Wednesday, March 28, Jesse James Romero, 37, of Hondo, Texas, was sentenced in Iberia Parish to 25 years in prison.

Romero previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Jody Marie "JoJo" Charpentier, 58. The wreck happened back on April 5, 2017 on LA 86 near mile marker 3.5. Romero's blood alcohol level at the time of the wreck was .22 percent.

The 16th Judicial District Court says Romero was driving west on LA 86 in a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup truck when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Sienna being driven by Charpentier. She sustained fatal injuries in the wreck and Romero was taken to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment.

Romero has previous alcohol-related convictions, including a DWI in 2010 in Red River Parish, a DWI conviction in 2001 in Anderson County, Texas, another liquor violation in 2014 in Medina County, Texas, and an additional DWI in 2016 in Odessa, Texas.

