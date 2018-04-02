SWAC baseball standings

Southern has lost five games in a row and is currently 3.5 games back of Grambling,

The Jags hit the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night before heading back home to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field beginning Friday.

SWAC players of the week

Hitter of the Week: Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State)

Pitcher of the Week: Dalton Wilder (Alabama State)

WEST SWAC OVERALL Grambling St. 8-4 15-14 TX Southern 7-4 9-17 Arkansas-PB 7-5 10-12 Southern 4-7 7-18 Prairie View 3-9 6-17

EAST SWAC OVERALL Jackson State 9-3 15-8 Alabama State 8-4 14-12 Miss. Valley St. 6-6 7-19 Alabama A&M 4-8 7-20 Alcorn State 3-9 8-18

