SWAC baseball standings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SWAC baseball standings

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Lee Hines Field (Source: WAFB) Lee Hines Field (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern has lost five games in a row and is currently 3.5 games back of Grambling,

The Jags hit the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night before heading back home to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field beginning Friday.

SWAC players of the week
Hitter of the Week: Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State)
Pitcher of the Week: Dalton Wilder (Alabama State)

WEST SWAC OVERALL
Grambling St. 8-4 15-14
TX Southern 7-4 9-17
Arkansas-PB 7-5 10-12
Southern 4-7 7-18
Prairie View 3-9 6-17

EAST SWAC OVERALL
Jackson State 9-3 15-8
Alabama State 8-4 14-12
Miss. Valley St. 6-6 7-19
Alabama A&M 4-8 7-20
Alcorn State 3-9 8-18

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly