SWAC baseball standings

Southern has lost five games in a row and is currently 3.5 games back of Grambling,
The Jags hit the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night before heading back home to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field beginning Friday.
SWAC players of the week
Hitter of the Week: Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State)
Pitcher of the Week: Dalton Wilder (Alabama State)
|WEST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Grambling St.
|8-4
|15-14
|TX Southern
|7-4
|9-17
|Arkansas-PB
|7-5
|10-12
|Southern
|4-7
|7-18
|Prairie View
|3-9
|6-17
|EAST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Jackson State
|9-3
|15-8
|Alabama State
|8-4
|14-12
|Miss. Valley St.
|6-6
|7-19
|Alabama A&M
|4-8
|7-20
|Alcorn State
|3-9
|8-18
