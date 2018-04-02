Lottery tickets worth nearly $1B sold 150 miles apart - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lottery tickets worth nearly $1B sold 150 miles apart

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two lottery prizes together worth almost a billion dollars and sold just 150 miles apart are still waiting to be claimed.

The winning ticket for Friday's $521 million Mega Millions drawing was sold at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, New Jersey. Its estimated cash value is $324.6 million.

Two weeks earlier, the winning ticket for the March 17 Powerball jackpot worth almost $457 million was sold at a Speedway convenience store in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Its estimated cash value is $273.9 million.

The tickets were the sole winners for their respective drawings

The sites that sold the tickets are also reaping a benefit. The owner of the Lukoil received a $30,000 bonus check Monday from the New Jersey Lottery. The Pennsylvania store earned a $100,000 bonus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

