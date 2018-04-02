Mudslide losses top $421 million in hard-hit California town - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mudslide losses top $421 million in hard-hit California town

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California's insurance commissioner says more than $421 million in insurance claims losses have been filed since deadly mudslides blasted through the community of Montecito during extremely heavy January rains.

Commissioner Dave Jones announced Monday that insurers have received more than 2,000 claims for residential and commercial losses.

The claims include $388 million for residential personal property, $27.2 million for commercial property and $6.7 million for auto and other lines of insurance.

The Jan. 9 storm dumped a large amount of rain very rapidly on unstable land that had been burned by largest wildfire in recorded California history.

Torrents of water flowed down hills carrying mud, boulders and debris.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged, 21 people were killed and two remain missing.

