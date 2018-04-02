REPORT: East Feliciana Parish DA decides NOT to seek death penalty against suspected serial killer

Ryan Sharpe walks into court in East Feliciana Parish on Jan. 9, 2018 (Source: WAFB)

According to a report by The Associated Press, East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla is not going to seek the death penalty against the man suspected of killing two people and injuring a third there.

The report stated D'Aquilla told the AP on Monday that he informed attorneys for Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, of his decision.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, also of Clinton. DeFranceschi was a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.

Sharpe is also charged in East Feliciana Parish with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

He is charged in East Baton Rouge Parish with second-degree murder in the shooting death of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden, who was killed outside his home in Pride in September.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His next scheduled court appearance is a motion hearing in East Baton Rouge Parish on April 16.

