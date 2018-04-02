Tigers host Colonels Tuesday at The Box

The Tigers step out of SEC play to host Nicholls State Tuesday night at the Box.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

The Colonels are 9-18 on the season, 4-5 in conference play.

Nicholls hits .262 as a team from the plate.

Brady Bell leads the hitting attack with a .347 batting average, along with seven doubles and nine RBI.

The Colonels power comes from Lee Clark and Chet Niehaus. Clark and Niehaus each have three home runs to lead the team.

Clark's 21 RBI is tops for NSU.

The Nicholls pitching staff has a 5.30 ERA and is led by Cayden Hatcher and Parker White.

Hatcher is 1-3 on the year with a 4.50 ERA and White is 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to College Station to face Texas A&M.

Thursday: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday: at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. (SEC Network +)

