LSU baseball powers past Nicholls

LSU defeated Nicholls 10-1 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in a rain-soaked affair.

The Tigers offense got going early, making Nicholls sophomore starter Bryan Taylor's job difficult from the start. In the second inning, a Bryce Jordan RBI single scored his brother Beau to give LSU a 1-0 lead. The very next inning, Zach Watson and Austin Bain hit back-to-back home runs to extend LSU's lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, Hunter Feduccia singled in Daniel Cabrera to put the Tigers up 4-0.

Nicholls would put one run on the board in the fifth, but LSU freshman pitcher AJ Labas had a solid outing. Labas went five innings, giving up only one run on five hits with two strikeouts.

At 8:04 p.m., the rain came, forcing the teams off the field. The game was delayed for 41 minutes, with the tarp coming on, then off, then on again as the rain returned, but play would eventually resume at 8:45 p.m.

The Tigers got right back to work after the delay, quickly loading the bases in the fifth. Feduccia scored Beau Jordan with a sacrifice fly to put LSU up 5-1. Later in the inning, Jake Slaughter drive in another run for LSU, and when the inning was over the Tigers had put up another three spot to take a 7-1 lead. Antoine Duplantis drove in two more with a two-out double in the seventh to put the Tigers up 9-1.

The Tigers' bullpen got the job done the rest of the way, and LSU walked away with a 10-1 victory.

LSU's overall record is now 19-11 as the Tigers head to College Station for a weekend SEC series against Texas A&M.

Thursday: at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday: at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. (SEC Network +)

