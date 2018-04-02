City of Gonzales bids fond farewell to former Councilman Dr. Frank 'Flash' Gordon

Information provided by the city of Gonzales

GONZALES, LA - For twelve years, Dr. Frank Houston “Flash” Gordon served the residents of the City of Gonzales as Councilman. Sadly, Flash passed away on March 25, but his legacy as a progressive, innovative man of action stays with this fair city.

After retiring from the military, in 1979 Dr. Gordon moved from Gonzales and was employed as an Ascension Parish County Agent for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. When he realized his calling was a greater one, he ran for a Council seat and became the first African American in the city to hold that office.

“Flash highlighted Gonzales as a city that was diverse and welcoming,” said former Mayor and current Representative Johnny Berthelot. “He was a kind, genuine man with a passion for making Gonzales the best home it could be for all of our citizenry. He changed people’s thinking, and it was a pleasure to have known him.”

Throughout his time as a councilman, which spanned time throughout both the eighties and nineties, Dr. Gordon’s focus became the beautification of the area.

“He had so much pride for the city,” said Berthelot. “He fought diligently to remind every citizen that this was their home, and that we all had a responsibility to keep our homes beautiful.”

Also high on Dr. Gordon’s list was the importance of making breakthroughs in communication with area youth. Keeping them off of the streets and urging them to take a far greater path and to strive for excellence was a passion for him.

“I remember that Flash had this wonderful ability to connect with young males in this community,” said Mayor Barney Arceneaux. “To this day, many success stories can still be attributed to him and the time he took to motivate at-risk youth. He truly was an inspiration.”

After his third and final term as a Gonzales City Councilman, Dr. Gordon heard the call of God and devoted the remainder of his life to being a pastor and later a pastor emeritus.

“He was a motivator and life coach, entrepreneur, pastor, educator, philanthropist, elected official, and military man. His favorite saying was "we are better together," and he lived this philosophy,” said great friend and mentee, Brother Wayne Myles. “He was instrumental in organizing an inter-racial minister's alliance. He love inspiring youth, particularly young men. As my pastor/co-pastor he would tutor us if we needed help in school. He would always acknowledge us for making good grades. He would have us say a youth affirmation, "I am somebody. I am blessed. I am prosperous. I am a child of the King, I can have what God says I can have. I can do anything,”

Beautiful words from a man that proved that anything is, indeed, possible.

Dr. Gordon was married to his wife, Shirley, for 63 years. They had 3 children, Gwendolyn (deceased), Dr. Wayne Gordon, and Cletus G Gordon. His Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Saintsville Church of God in Christ/W. K. Gordon Prayer Center, 8930 Plank Rd.,

Baton Rouge, 70811. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., with his interment immediately following at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., LA 70791.

It is with great respect and love that we thank “Flash” Gordon for his service to our beautiful home, and we wish him a beautiful eternal rest.