Detective arrests man suspected of stealing from church

A man accused of stealing from a church was arrested Easter morning.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ricky Tate Jr., 35, of Franklin, was arrested at his home.

According to reports, deputies received a call Thursday from Baldwin Baptist Church regarding a burglary.

Investigators said sound equipment, tools, and other items were taken from the church.

A detective, with help from the pastor, learned a man tried to sell the stolen items at a pawn shop.

The detective reportedly recognized Tate from previous dealings with him and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officials said they have recovered some of the stolen items, particularly the sound equipment, and are in the process of returning the items to the church.

Tate was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a charge of possession of stolen things.

Bond has not been set.

