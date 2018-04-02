Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif., left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2... (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif., left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2...

NEW YORK (AP) - The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Mark Zuckerberg's defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn't be in Facebook's situation because Apple doesn't sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib."

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:43:53 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:34:25 GMT
    Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.

    More >>

  • Russia-backed TV channel RT is gone from DC-area broadcasts

    Russia-backed TV channel RT is gone from DC-area broadcasts

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:54:04 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:26:13 GMT
    The Russian state-funded TV channel RT has disappeared from broadcasts in the Washington area.More >>
    The Russian state-funded TV channel RT has disappeared from broadcasts in the Washington area.More >>

  • 'Doga' exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior

    'Doga' exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:14:04 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:17:58 GMT
    A human-canine exercise class called "doga" is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog".More >>
    A human-canine exercise class called "doga" is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly