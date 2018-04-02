LSU Baseball: April 2 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 2.

Overall: 18-11 ... SEC: 5-4

Last week: 2-2

Tuesday: UL-Lafayette, 3-1L

Thursday - Saturday: Miss. State: 10-1W, 4-1L, 4-0W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME 17 17 21 18 PVS: 21 PVS: 21 PVS: 19 PVS: 20

This week's schedule:

Tuesday: Nicholls State (Alex Box Stadium))

Thursday - Saturday: Texas A&M (College Station, TX)

