LSU Baseball: April 2 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 2.
Overall: 18-11 ... SEC: 5-4
Last week: 2-2
Tuesday: UL-Lafayette, 3-1L
Thursday - Saturday: Miss. State: 10-1W, 4-1L, 4-0W
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|17
|17
|21
|18
|PVS: 21
|PVS: 21
|
PVS: 19
|PVS: 20
This week's schedule:
Tuesday: Nicholls State (Alex Box Stadium))
Thursday - Saturday: Texas A&M (College Station, TX)
