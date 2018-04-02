LSU Baseball: April 2 NCAA Polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Baseball: April 2 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 2.

Overall: 18-11 ... SEC: 5-4
Last week: 2-2
Tuesday: UL-Lafayette, 3-1L
Thursday - Saturday: Miss. State: 10-1W, 4-1L, 4-0W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
17 17 21 18
 PVS: 21 PVS: 21

PVS: 19

 PVS: 20

This week's schedule:
Tuesday: Nicholls State (Alex Box Stadium))
Thursday - Saturday: Texas A&M (College Station, TX)

