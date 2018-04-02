Pace of US factory growth slipped in March - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pace of US factory growth slipped in March

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford). In this March 16, 2018, photo, Elbony Jeter works on the factory floor at the Samsung washing machine facility, in Newberry, S.C. The South Korean manufacturer moved into the former Caterpillar facility location in 2017. On Mon... (AP Photo/Sean Rayford). In this March 16, 2018, photo, Elbony Jeter works on the factory floor at the Samsung washing machine facility, in Newberry, S.C. The South Korean manufacturer moved into the former Caterpillar facility location in 2017. On Mon...

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. manufacturers say they expanded at a slower pace in March.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports that its manufacturing index slipped to 59.3 last month from February's reading of 60.8, which had been the highest since 2004. Any score above 50 signals growth.

The categories of new orders, production and employment each fell in March for manufacturers, even though the underlying numbers remained positive.

Multiple companies surveyed for the index said that the introduction of steel and aluminum tariffs by President Donald Trump were causing concerns about rising prices. Some companies bought up the metals ahead of their implementation, driving up costs. Trump is trying to support U.S. steel and aluminum mills, though his tariffs include exemptions for allies.

