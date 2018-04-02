Teen rescued after fall into drain pipe at Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 13-year-old boy who fell into a drainage pipe during an Easter outing at a Los Angeles park was rescued alive early Monday after an overnight search of the underground system, authorities said. The boy spent at least 12 hours in the system before he was found.
"We located Jesse Hernandez alive and talking," fire Capt. Erik Scott announced before dawn. "We were able to give him a cellphone to even contact his family members (who) as you can imagine are overwhelmed with joy."
The search began around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the Fire Department received reports that the boy had fallen about 25 feet (8 meters) down a pipe at the city's sprawling Griffith Park.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Jesse and cousins were jumping on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building when one of the planks broke and he fell.
The drainage system is part of a network that of pipes 4 feet (1.2 meters) in diameter that runs parallel to the Los Angeles River and crosses under freeways.
Numerous agencies joined the Fire Department, including the sanitation and engineering bureaus. Cameras that are normally used for pipe inspections and can both float and crawl were sent into the pipes.
About 2,400 feet (731 meters) of pipe had been inspected when Bureau of Sanitation workers opened a hatch to lower a camera near the intersection of two freeways and found the boy 12 hours after the search began.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.More >>
A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers are expected to descend on the state Capitol to demand lawmakers approve more funding for education just days after the Legislature did just that.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers are expected to descend on the state Capitol to demand lawmakers approve more funding for education just days after the Legislature did just that.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>