Teen rescued 12 hours after falling into Los Angeles pipe

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 13-year-old boy who fell into a drainage pipe during a family Easter outing at a Los Angeles park was found alive early Monday following a frantic, 12-hour search of the underground system, authorities said.
The search for Jesse Hernandez began around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when the fire department received reports that the boy had fallen about 25 feet (8 meters) down a pipe at the city's sprawling Griffith Park.
Rescuers finally spotted the boy about 12 hours later after they saw images of handprints on a sewage pipe captured by a camera they had lowered down into the system of mazelike pipes to help the search.
A sanitation crew sent a team to the area where the handprints were seen and opened a manhole.
"The first thing they heard was 'Help,'" said Adel Hagekhalil, assistant general manager of the city's sanitation department.
The crew lowered a hose down to Jesse, who was about 11 feet (3 meters) deep, Hagekhalil said.
"He caught onto the hose and was reeled back up and he was sat down on the floor," Hagekhalil said.
The first thing Jesse wanted was a cellphone to call his family. A worker handed him his phone and Jesse called his mom.
"He was happy, the family was happy," said Hagekhalil, who added that all the rescuers involved in the search were thrilled about the outcome.
"They never gave up hope," he said. "They wanted to bring Jesse back to his family."
About 2,400 feet (731 meters) of pipe had been inspected when sanitation workers finally found Jesse less than a mile from where he disappeared. Jesse was given immediate medical attention before he was taken to a hospital for a full evaluation, and to be reunited with his family.
"We are so pleased and happy to announce a successful outcome," said fire Capt. Erik Scott. "As you can imagine, we're overwhelmed with joy."
The fire department said in a news release that "from start to finish, this was an unprecedented team effort."
Jesse fell into the pipe after he and some other children were playing on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building and one of the planks broke.
After an accident like Jesse's, rescuers say the likelihood of a happy outcome diminishes by the hour.
Also on Sunday in northern California, an 11-year-old boy fell into a canal in Meadow Vista, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento. He was found dead a couple hours later.
___
Follow Amanda Lee Myers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaLeeAP
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>