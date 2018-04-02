Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute

NEW YORK (AP) - A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week.

The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday and was expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow on parts of the area, while other areas saw accumulation only on grassy surfaces. A winter weather advisory was in effect in New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.

Some school districts closed for the day and others opted for a delayed opening. In the New York City area, LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions.

The storm was forecast to move off the coast later in the day, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.

Monday's snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor'easters in March.

