Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute

NEW YORK (AP) - A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week.

The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday and was expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow on parts of the area, while other areas saw accumulation only on grassy surfaces. A winter weather advisory was in effect in New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.

Some school districts closed for the day and others opted for a delayed opening. In the New York City area, LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions.

The storm was forecast to move off the coast later in the day, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.

Monday's snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor'easters in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kentucky teachers rally at Capitol over state budget

    Kentucky teachers rally at Capitol over state budget

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:16:07 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:16:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). Hundreds of Kentucky teachers protest outside of Gov. Matt Bevin's office on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday night that makes changes to the state's pension system. Bevin could...(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Hundreds of Kentucky teachers protest outside of Gov. Matt Bevin's office on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday night that makes changes to the state's pension system. Bevin could...
    Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
    Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>

  • Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Texas man who invoked 'affluenza' defense released from jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:43:53 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:16:04 GMT
    A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
    A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>

  • Cellphones gaining acceptance inside US schools

    Cellphones gaining acceptance inside US schools

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:23:42 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:14:01 GMT
    (Gary Cosby Jr./The Decatur Daily via AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2014 file photo, Hartselle High School students Lissa Blagburn and Brantlee Wright use an iPhone as they work on a networked lesson in Spanish class in Hartselle, Ala. Cellphones...(Gary Cosby Jr./The Decatur Daily via AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2014 file photo, Hartselle High School students Lissa Blagburn and Brantlee Wright use an iPhone as they work on a networked lesson in Spanish class in Hartselle, Ala. Cellphones...
    Cellphones are still absent from most U.S. schools but new data shows them steadily gaining acceptance as administrators bow to parents' wishes to keep tabs on their kids and teachers find ways to work them into...More >>
    Cellphones are still absent from most U.S. schools but new data shows them steadily gaining acceptance as administrators bow to parents' wishes to keep tabs on their kids and teachers find ways to work them into lessons.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly