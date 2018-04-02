Authorities search for escaped work-release inmate

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported law enforcement agents are searching for a work-release inmate.

Deputies said Lynndrick Huey, 24, left the work-release van Sunday night while other inmates were being picked up in Baton Rouge.

They added he was arrested on drug charges in New Orleans and could be in either Baton Rouge or New Orleans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

