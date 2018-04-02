LSP issues advisory for northeast La. missing girl

Louisiana State Police issued an advisory for a girl reported missing in northeast Louisiana.

Troopers said Jazzmyne Taylor, 10, was last seen Sunday afternoon in Lake Providence, which is located in East Carroll Parish.

They added she is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 130 pounds. They also reported she has long black hair that is worn in crocheted braids and brown eyes.

According to reports, she was wearing a gray and white striped short-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink glittered backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-5592800 or 911.

LSP noted this is NOT an AMBER Alert, but it is a request for the information to be made available to the public.

