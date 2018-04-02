FOUND: Northeast La. missing girl located and safe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FOUND: Northeast La. missing girl located and safe

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana State Police reported the advisory for a girl reported missing in northeast Louisiana has been canceled.

Troopers said Jazzmyne Taylor, 10, has been found and is safe. No other details were given.

She has last been seen Sunday afternoon in Lake Providence, which is located in East Carroll Parish.

