FOUND: Northeast La. missing girl located and safe

According to a report by The Associated Press, East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla is not going to seek the death penalty against the man suspected of killing two people and injuring a third there.More >>
Commuters should plan extra time due to a fatal accident on I-10 West near Gramercy.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported the advisory for a girl reported missing in northeast Louisiana has been canceled.More >>
April is Autism Awareness Month and Monday, April 2 is World Autism Day. Pediatricians say recognizing the early signs of autism is crucial to a child’s development. Studies have shown that early behavioral intervention can improve a young child’s learning, communication and social skills.More >>
For twelve years, Dr. Frank Houston “Flash” Gordon served the residents of the City of Gonzales as Councilman. Sadly, Flash passed away on March 25, but his legacy as a progressive, innovative man of action stays with this fair city.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
