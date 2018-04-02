From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a quiet start to your first Monday in the month of April. Watch for "a bit" of patchy fog during the early drive. Otherwise, temperatures are in the mid/upper 50°s and "all clear" on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday, with light southerly winds and a warm afternoon high in the lower 80°s. Overnight, it won't be "as chilly," with a low in the mid 60°s.

Tuesday, there will be a sun/cloud mix, with breezy southerly winds and another warm spring day. The high will be in the low/mid 80°s. Late Tuesday night, a fast-moving cold front will produce a squall line into the predawn hours of Wednesday. All of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will be under a "slight risk" for severe weather.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.