Man who re-entered US illegally pleads guilty to negligent homicide in teen's death

An immigrant who illegally re-entered the country has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a teen in 2017.

Octavio Bringas-Posados pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Darius Plummer on his 16th birthday in March of last year.

Bringas was sentenced to five years at hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He was given credit for time served. He is already serving a two-year sentence on federal gun and immigration charges.

Bringas told detectives he was playing with a gun when it fired, Plummer.

Bringas previously pleaded guilty to the federal charges of having a gun and being in the country illegally.

