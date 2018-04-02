Man who re-entered US illegally goes on trial for allegedly killing teen

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported law enforcement agents are searching for a work-release inmate. Deputies said Lynndrick Huey, 24, left the work-release van Sunday night while other inmates were being picked up in Baton Rouge.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported law enforcement agents are searching for a work-release inmate. Deputies said Lynndrick Huey, 24, left the work-release van Sunday night while other inmates were being picked up in Baton Rouge.More >>
One person died after a wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Stewart Granger Jr.More >>
One person died after a wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Stewart Granger Jr.More >>
Louisiana State Police issued an advisory for a girl reported missing in northeast Louisiana. Troopers said Jazzmyne Taylor, 10, was last seen Sunday afternoon in Lake Providence, which is located in East Carroll Parish.More >>
Louisiana State Police issued an advisory for a girl reported missing in northeast Louisiana. Troopers said Jazzmyne Taylor, 10, was last seen Sunday afternoon in Lake Providence, which is located in East Carroll Parish.More >>
A warrant clinic will be held Saturday, May 19 where citizens will be able to address outstanding warrants without fear of arrest.More >>
A warrant clinic will be held Saturday, May 19 where citizens will be able to address outstanding warrants without fear of arrest.More >>
The trial is expected to begin Monday for an immigrant who illegally re-entered the country and is accused of killing a teen in 2017.More >>
The trial is expected to begin Monday for an immigrant who illegally re-entered the country and is accused of killing a teen in 2017.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to the Virginia Cavaliers losing to the Baltimore County RetrieversMore >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to the Virginia Cavaliers losing to the Baltimore County RetrieversMore >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>