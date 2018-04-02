Man who re-entered US illegally goes on trial for allegedly killing teen

The trial is expected to begin Monday for an immigrant who illegally re-entered the country and is accused of killing a teen in 2017.

Octavio Bringas-Posados is already serving a two-year sentence on federal gun and immigration charges.

Bringas told detectives he was playing with a gun when it fired, killing Darius Plummer on his 16th birthday in March of last year.

Bringas pleaded guilty to the charges of having a gun and being in the country illegally, but he pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

