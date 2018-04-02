Global markets mostly lower in muted Easter trading - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Global markets mostly lower in muted Easter trading

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People look at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wall Street and oth... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People look at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wall Street and oth...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A woman cycle pasts in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wa... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A woman cycle pasts in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wa...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A postal worker cycles past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wall S... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A postal worker cycles past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Asian markets are mostly higher in muted trading as Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for Easter, and Wall S...

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Global markets mostly fell in muted trading Monday, as markets in Hong Kong, Australia and Europe were closed for Easter.

KEEPING SCORE: Trading in France, Germany and Britain was closed for Easter and was to resume Tuesday. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.4 percent at 24,061. S&P 500 futures lost 0.3 percent to 2,635. New York trading was off for a long weekend on Good Friday and was resume Monday.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to close at 21,388.58, while South Korea's Kospi was down nearly 0.1 percent at 2,444.16. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2 percent to 3,163.18. Indexes in Southeast Asia were mixed.

TRADE FEARS: Fears are still simmering that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff programs could set off a trade war. China raised import duties on U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in response to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum. A bigger dispute looms over Trump's approval of possible higher duties on nearly $50 billion of Chinese goods.

JAPAN ECONOMY: A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan's central bank shows corporate sentiment has worsened for the first time in two years. The Bank of Japan's "tankan" index for large manufacturers was 24 in March, down two points from December.

THE QUOTE: "The market's biggest fears about escalating trade war and higher U.S. interest rates have tentatively blown over, suggesting investors will shift into bargain-hunting mode," said Stephen Innes, head of trading at Oanda.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $65.12 a barrel. Trading had stopped for the long Easter weekend. On Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 56 cents to $64.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 33 cents to $69.67 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 106.29 yen from 106.23 late Friday. The euro inched up to $1.2331 from $1.2329.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:22:52 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-02 09:36:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>

  • China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

    China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

    Sunday, April 1 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-04-01 20:13:09 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-02 09:36:03 GMT
    Tariffs on about $3 billion worth of U.S. imports will go into effect Monday, according to the Chinese government. (Source: CNN/POOL)Tariffs on about $3 billion worth of U.S. imports will go into effect Monday, according to the Chinese government. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    Tariffs on about $3 billion worth of U.S. imports will go into effect Monday, according to the Chinese government.

    More >>

    Tariffs on about $3 billion worth of U.S. imports will go into effect Monday, according to the Chinese government.

    More >>

  • Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery

    Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 14:52:31 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-02 09:35:55 GMT
    In tweets Saturday, Trump said "the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars."In tweets Saturday, Trump said "the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars."

    President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly