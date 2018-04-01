Police identify ATV driver killed after reportedly running red light, crashing with another vehicle

One person died after a wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Stewart Granger Jr.

Police reported the wreck happened on Eddie Robinson Drive near South Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. when the driver of the ATV ran a red light.

Granger was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said no one in the other vehicle was injured.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the car.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.