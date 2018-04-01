Police identify ATV driver killed after reportedly running red light, colliding into SUV

One person died after a wreck involving an all-terrain vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Stewart Granger Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge.

Police reported the wreck happened on Eddie Robinson Drive near South Boulevard around 4 p.m. when the driver of the four-wheeler ran a red light as a 2018 Nissan Rogue with a green light went through the intersection.

They added the four-wheeler hit the front left side of the SUV, which veered after the collision and slammed into a wooden utility pole.

Granger was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said no one in the other vehicle was injured.

No charges were filed against the driver of the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.