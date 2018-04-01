ATV driver dead after reportedly running read light, crashing with another vehicle

A person is dead after a wreck on Sunday involving an all-terrain vehicle.More >>
Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.More >>
People all across Baton Rouge celebrated the resurrection of Jesus on Easter.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Ke’irie Grayer was shot and killed while trying to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint.More >>
A motorcyclist from Jefferson Parish was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Wayne Whitfield, 64, of Bridge City.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
