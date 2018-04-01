ATV driver dead after reportedly running read light, crashing with another vehicle

A person is dead after a wreck on Sunday involving an all-terrain vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Eddie Robinson Drive near South Boulevard when the driver of the ATV ran a red light.

The person riding on the ATV was brought to the hospital, where they later died from injuries sustained. Police say nobody in the other vehicle was injured.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the car.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

