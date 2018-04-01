From our First Alert weather team

A modest warming trend will continue over the next few days as we await our next cold front.

Monday morning won't be as cool with lows in the mid to upper 50°s. Some patchy fog will also be possible.

Monday stays mainly dry with a sun/cloud mix and breezy winds. Highs will top out in the low 80°s. Tuesday will be a similar weather day with slightly stronger winds. A quick moving cold front will produce a fast-moving squall line late Tuesday into pre-dawn Wednesday.

The western half of the WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main concern will be damaging winds, but all forms of severe weather will be possible. Rainfall totals will be less than 1" for just about everyone. The threat for severe weather is very low, so we might only see one or two strong storms that may become severe.

The line of storms quickly exits and we will look to have a windy and much cooler Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday only top out in the mid to upper 60°s. Thursday will be picture perfect albeit chilly to start with lows in the mid 40°s. Another modest warming trend will take place to end the week. Yet another cold front will move in on Saturday bringing rain and storms back to the forecast. It is still too early to determine if severe weather will be a threat. The front stalls near the coast keeping a stray shower or two in the Sunday forecast.

