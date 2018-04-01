China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - China raised import duties on U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce.

The Finance Ministry said the charges were in response to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum that took effect March 23. But a bigger dispute looms over Trump's approval of possible higher duties on nearly $50 billion of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy.

Forecasters say the immediate economic impact should be limited, but investors worry the global recovery might be set back if other governments respond by raising their own import barriers. Those fears temporarily depressed financial markets, though stocks have recovered some of their losses.

Effective Monday, Beijing raised tariffs on pork, aluminum scrap and some other products by 25 percent, the ministry said. A 15 percent tariff was imposed on apples, almonds and some other goods.

The government said earlier China's imports of those goods last year totaled $3 billion.

The latest Chinese move targets farm areas, many of which voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The U.S. tariff hike has "has seriously damaged our interests," said a Finance Ministry statement.

"Our country advocates and supports the multilateral trading system," said the statement. The tariff increase "is a proper measure adopted by our country using World Trade Organization rules to protect our interests."

The White House didn't respond to a message from The Associated Press on Sunday seeking comment.

Chinese authorities have accused Trump of violating global rules on trade regulation by taking action under U.S. law instead of through the WTO.

U.S. farmers sent nearly $20 billion of goods to China in 2017. The American pork industry sent $1.1 billion in products, making China the No. 3 market for U.S. pork.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:13:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:03:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...(AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:23:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:03:29 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>

  • Cynthia Nixon to voters: 'I'm so much more than an actor'

    Cynthia Nixon to voters: 'I'm so much more than an actor'

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:23:05 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:03:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge New York Gov. In an interview with The Associated Pres...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge New York Gov. In an interview with The Associated Pres...
    In AP interview, 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon says she is undaunted by race for New York governor, seeking to show voters 'I'm so much more than an actor'.More >>
    In AP interview, 'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon says she is undaunted by race for New York governor, seeking to show voters 'I'm so much more than an actor'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly