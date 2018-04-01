People across Baton Rouge celebrate Easter

Dozens of people attended the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church celebration of Easter (Source: WAFB)

People all across Baton Rouge celebrated the resurrection of Jesus on Easter.

At the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, dozens joined in on the celebration Sunday morning.

Additional chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the higher-than-anticipated turnout.

Parishioners at the church said their favorite part of Easter is spending time with family.

"Everybody come together, enjoy themselves, have a good time,” said Shamyra Thompson. “All the kids have fun. It's like family time. Everybody get together, you know, and recognize all the important stuff."

"My favorite part about Easter is family coming together, remembering that Jesus lived and died for you,” said Danett Wilson. “For our sins and transgressions."

The church's Minister of Music, Mari Foster, says the energy on stage is what makes this holiday special for her.

"It soothes our soul,” Foster said. “Sometimes when we can't say words, we have music in our hearts. And we can just express the joy of God."

At Saint Vincent De Paul, volunteers gathered to provide meals, clothing, and other necessities for those in need. Their volunteers served roughly 500 people, and children were given Easter gift baskets.

Bishop Robert Muench came to wish everyone a happy Easter.

"People kind of put other things to the side, and it's a joyful day,” Muench said. “And it's a day for families. And to appreciate one another.”

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.