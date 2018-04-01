People across Baton Rouge celebrate Easter

Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.More >>
Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.More >>
People all across Baton Rouge celebrated the resurrection of Jesus on Easter.More >>
People all across Baton Rouge celebrated the resurrection of Jesus on Easter.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Ke’irie Grayer was shot and killed while trying to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Ke’irie Grayer was shot and killed while trying to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint.More >>
A motorcyclist from Jefferson Parish was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Wayne Whitfield, 64, of Bridge City.More >>
A motorcyclist from Jefferson Parish was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Wayne Whitfield, 64, of Bridge City.More >>
St. Vincent de Paul has been meeting the needs of the less fortunate for decades and Easter Sunday is no different.More >>
St. Vincent de Paul has been meeting the needs of the less fortunate for decades and Easter Sunday is no different.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.More >>
China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".More >>
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>