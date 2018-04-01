Victim shoots 18-year-old trying to rob him, police say

A robbery attempt resulted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Saturday night, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Ke’irie Grayer was shot and killed while trying to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint.

Investigators said it happened on North Acadian Thruway near Winbourne Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.