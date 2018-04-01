Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.
(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This cover image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows characters Aech, left, and Parzival in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This cover image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows characters Aech, left, and Parzival in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Virtual Reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theaters from 4,234 locations.

Based on Ernest Cline's popular novel and chock-full of references to 1980s pop culture, "Ready Player One" cost a reported $175 million to produce.

"Tyler Perry's Acrimony" took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the Taraji P. Henson-starrer grossed $17.1 million over the 3-day weekend, followed by "Black Panther" in third place with $11.3 million.

Faith-based films also competed for attention, including "I Can Only Imagine" which scored again with $10.8 million, outshining "Paul, Apostle of Christ's" $3.5 million and "God's Not Dead 3's" $2.6 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:22:52 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>

  • Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery

    Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 14:52:31 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:34:11 GMT
    In tweets Saturday, Trump said "the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars."In tweets Saturday, Trump said "the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars."

    President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.

    More >>

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:23:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:23:28 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly