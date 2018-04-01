Motorcyclist from Jefferson Parish dies from injuries in crash in Livingston Parish

A motorcyclist from Jefferson Parish was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Wayne Whitfield, 64, of Bridge City, which is on the West Bank south of Metairie.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA 22 east of LA 16 in the Maurepas area around 3 p.m.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer with LSP said the investigation up to this point shows Whitfield was headed eastbound on LA 22 on a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the road in a curve.

He added it remains unknown why Whitfield lost control of the motorcycle and went off the highway. According to Sandifer, the motorcycle went into a ditch and Whitfield was thrown off it.

Sandifer reported Whitfield was wearing a DOT approved helmet, but he still suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to North Oaks Hospital by an Acadian AirMed helicopter.

Whitfield later died from his injuries.

Authorities reported impairment is not suspected in the wreck and as is the practice in all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a sample of his blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

