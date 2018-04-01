Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. Chi... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. Chi...
(AP Photo/Christoph Noelting,file). FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Space Debris Room of the European Space Agency ESA in Darmstadt, Germany. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the... (AP Photo/Christoph Noelting,file). FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Space Debris Room of the European Space Agency ESA in Darmstadt, Germany. China’s defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within the...

BERLIN (AP) - China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within the next day.

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency on Sunday forecast the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

The Aerospace Corp. predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 0200 GMT Monday (10 p.m. Sunday EDT).

Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the U.S., China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.

Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 percent of the 8.5-ton spacecraft will likely survive re-entry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 1,000 march in Salt Lake City over Mormon youth interviews

    1,000 march in Salt Lake City over Mormon youth interviews

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:41:46 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:16:47 GMT
    (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston who is organizing a petition to stop sexually explicit interviews of Mormon youth by their LDS Bishops, talks during a news conference in...(Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP). In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston who is organizing a petition to stop sexually explicit interviews of Mormon youth by their LDS Bishops, talks during a news conference in...
    Mormon youth interviews with bishops under scrutiny.More >>
    Mormon youth interviews with bishops under scrutiny.More >>

  • Man wounded after police say he fired at Kentucky officer

    Man wounded after police say he fired at Kentucky officer

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:56 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:16:35 GMT
    (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP). In this screen grab from body camera video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Elijah Eubanks talks to a police officer from the passenger side of a car, early Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Lo...(Louisville Metro Police Department via AP). In this screen grab from body camera video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Elijah Eubanks talks to a police officer from the passenger side of a car, early Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Lo...
    Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a man was hospitalized after he fired a gun at one police officer and two officers returned fire.More >>
    Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a man was hospitalized after he fired a gun at one police officer and two officers returned fire.More >>

  • Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:22:52 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:16:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration...

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>

    Warren says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" and that the U.S. needs to acknowledge China's growing power and influence and continue to emphasize the importance of human rights within the relationship.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly