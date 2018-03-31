From the First Alert weather team

It'll be a cool start to Easter Sunday for sunrise service goers.

Temperatures will be down into the upper 40°s to low 50°s under clear skies. Grab a jacket if you have early morning plans Sunday.

Winds will turn around from the south during the day resulting in a rapid warm up into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will get very close to 80°. We will reach the 80°s Monday and Tuesday.

If you have work Monday watch for some patchy AM fog.

The forecast stays dry through Sunday. A few showers return Monday and Tuesday. By late Tuesday night, a cold front will be pushing into the local area. Shower and t-storm coverage will increase into early Wednesday morning.

There remains a small potential for one or two strong to possibly severe storms Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes through the area. Right now it looks like most will pick up less than 1" of rain which would be extremely manageable.

Temperatures will cool down significantly Wednesday afternoon and stay below normal to end the work week. By the following weekend, yet another front will approach the area bringing rain back into the forecast.

