Salvation Army hosts annual Spring Festival to help 'knit' community back together

The Salvation Army celebrated Easter on Saturday, March 31 during its annual Spring Festival.

The event was open to the public and included a visit from the Baton Rouge Zoo Mobile as well as an Easter egg hunt.

Major Brett Meredith says the goal is to help bring communities together.

"This is a community that's been devastated since the flood of 2016," Meredith said. "And for us to come bring free events in where folks can come out and get to know each other just a little, it's family friendly, it's wholesome, and you know, those are the things that help intertwine and knit the community back together."

