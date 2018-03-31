Jaguars end Texas swing with 6-1 loss to Xavier

Information provided by Southern University.

DALLAS -- Southern University freshman catcher William Nelson finished 2-4 at the plate in a 6-1 loss to Xavier Friday afternoon at Horner Park on the campus of Dallas Baptist.

The loss concludes a 10-day excursion, which featured six games at three locations deep in the heart of Texas. Southern finishes 1-5 on the six game road swing and 2-12 during the 14-game stretch away from Lee-Hines Field.

Southern recorded six hits in Friday's loss.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Southern answered to trim the Musketeers lead to one run when Javeyan Williams score during a failed pickoff attempt.

Xavier seixed control of the game with one out in the second inning when Matt Warkentin launched a solo homer to left field to make it 3-1.

The sixth inning began with back-to-back singles to left by Nate Soria and Matt Warkentin before a wild pitch moved both up a bag. Andrew Sexton batted next and singled to right field, scoring Soria to make it 4-1. Ryan Altenberger batted next, following a Sexton steal with a double to right to bring home Warkentin. After Chris Givin worked a walk, pitcher Charles Bailey retired the next to two Musketeers before Allbry Major was plunked with the bases loaded to make it 6-1.

Southern returns home for a much needed break for Easter before one final road trip for a mid week tilt Wednesday at SEC for Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Jaguars will open the second half of Southwestern Athletic Conference play April 6 when they host Prairie View A&M for a three-game series at Lee-Hines Field.