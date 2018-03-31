LSU softball sweeps doubleheader at Missouri

Information provided by Chelsey Chamberlain, Asst. Communications Director for LSUSports.net.

The 13th-ranked LSU Softball team defeated Missouri in game one, 2-1, in 10 innings and game two, 9-2 for a doubleheader sweep Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. LSU is now 29-5 on the year and 5-2 in the SEC. Missouri falls to 19-19 on the season and 2-9 in conference action.

Game One

LSU got on the board first in the third inning. Becca Schulte and Taryn Antoine hit back-to-back infield singles. The two advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Aliyah Andrews and Schulte would break free from a pickle on Emily Griggs’ fielder’s choice, scoring the first run for LSU.

Missouri threatened in the first inning with runners on the corners, but Allie Walljasper kept Missouri off balance for the next three innings, retiring nine-straight after a lead-off double in the second inning.

Missouri tied up the game in the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot over the right field wall.

In the seventh, an LSU error gave Missouri a runner at second. LSU went to the bullpen, bringing in Carley Hoover. She retired three straight batters to get out of the inning, sending the game into extra innings.

LSU took the lead in the top of the 10th inning. With two outs, Michaela Schlattman drew a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Shemiah Sanchez came up and hit a ball deep to left field to score Schlattman.

Hoover came back out in the bottom of the inning and retired all three Missouri hitters in order to claim her 12th victory on the year. She struck out seven in four innings of work and is 12-2 on the year.

Game Two

The LSU offense exploded in the second game as the Tigers had eight hits in the first four innings.

After two scoreless innings, LSU put up a five-spot in the top of the third inning. With one out, Griggs singled to left field and advanced to second on a passed ball. Amanda Doyle doubled to center, advancing Griggs to third. Griggs would score on an error. Doyle came around to score on Schlattman’s single to left.

Three more runs came across in the inning as Amber Serrett brought in two with a two-RBI single to center. The final run of the inning scored on Schulte’s single to left field.

Another run came in the fourth inning off an RBI ground out from Doyle, scoring Andrews. Missouri answered with a run of its own to cut the LSU lead to 6-1.

The offense tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Shelbi Sunseri launched a two-run shot over the right center field wall, her second on the year. Elyse Thornhill scored the final run for LSU, crossing the plate on an Andrews ground out.

Maribeth Gorsuch earned the victory, allowing two runs off five hits, while walking four. She is now 6-0 on the year.

Torina's Thoughts

On today’s performance…

“It’s a huge day. Anytime you can win two games on a day in the SEC, it’s huge. I am excited about how the team performed today and we’re happy to get the two wins.”

On the pitching staff…

“The pitching staff and the defense did exactly what they needed to do. They were so solid and did a great job. It was nice to see the offense come through and explode there in the second game.”

On her 300th win at LSU…

“The fun thing about a moment like this is it makes you think back on all of the players that were a part of it and all the people that were so integral in making this happen. It’s a cool moment to look back to so many great players that have been a part of this at LSU.”



Notes

>> The win in game one marked head coach Beth Torina’s 300th win at LSU.

>> LSU is now 6-1 in extra-inning games and have played four 10-plus inning games this year, just the second time in program history. The last time the Tigers played four 10-plus inning games in a season was in 2004.

>> LSU is 22-0 when scoring first and 27-2 when holding their opponents to two runs or less.

>> Every starter had a hit on the day, with Griggs and Doyle each recording three hits. Schulte, Sunseri, Antoine, Schlattman, Andrews and Serrett had two hits and Sanchez finished with one.

>> Schlattman and Serrett each had two RBI on the day.



Next Up

LSU will look for the series sweep against Missouri Saturday with a single game at 2 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on the SEC Network+.