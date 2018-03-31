Winning ticket for Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million has been sold in New Jersey
Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1. No additional details on where the ticket was sold were available Saturday.
It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.
The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
