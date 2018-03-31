From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The weather will be just about perfect for whatever Easter plans you have this weekend.

Temperatures will be cool during the morning and evening so a light jacket will most likely be wanted. Otherwise, bask in the bright sunshine as we stay dry through Sunday.

Highs will settle in the mid to upper 70°s today and just hit 80° Easter Sunday. Temperatures for sunrise services Sunday will be in the low 50°s.

Southerly winds return Sunday resulting in a modest warming trend as we move through the first half of next week. Watch for some patchy morning fog Monday morning if you have work.

Monday will stay mainly dry, but by Tuesday scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast during the mid to late afternoon. During the evening and overnight a cold front will approach causing showers and thunderstorms to become more widespread.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday morning as the front passes. It is still unclear whether severe weather will be an issue Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a dip once again to end the week. We stay dry for the second half of Wednesday through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon yet another front will approach the area causing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

